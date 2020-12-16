Ohio counties issue snow emergency advisories for travel; Belmont County now under Level 1 emergency

https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

Belmont County
Posted: / Updated:

(WTRF) — Three counties in southeast Ohio have issued snow emergencies for driving.

Belmont County now under Level 1 emergency

Guernsey County is under a level 2 emergency.

Monroe County is under a Level 1 emergency.

No snow emergencies have been issued for Jefferson County.

Harrison County does not issue snow emergencies.

Ohio County in Wheeling has heavy snowfall and slick roads.

You can read more about what the snow emergency levels mean in Ohio here

