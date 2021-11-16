Ohio couple’s bodies were discovered but grief and questions remain from loved ones

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – In eastern Ohio, the place where Brian Goff and Joni Davis’ car and bodies were found in the Ohio River has now become a makeshift shrine.

The blue Oldsmobile with their remains inside was discovered underwater by divers last week.

Now it is all being examined by forensic scientists.

At the scene, there is grieving and questioning and hope.

For the family, there is some sense of relief.

We found them and I’m grateful for that. I’m glad they were together. JACKIE DAVIS NEWELL, JONI’S SISTER.

At least we know where they are finally and they’re with God. PAUL NEWELL, JONI’S BROTHER-IN-LAW

Car and bodies of missing Belmont County couple are discovered

They are baffled at how they got to this spot. While it’s a known spot for fishing and campfires, it is not a place where Brian Goff and Joni Davis—who had ironclad habits and driving routes—ever went.

I find myself driving down the road, thinking of what happened to them still, and there’s a lot of questions to be answered and I hope everything comes out. PAUL NEWELL, JONI’S BROTHER-IN-LAW

They are grateful to Chaos Divers, the Illinois dive team who took this case upon themselves and found the Oldsmobile that so many others had searched for.

Chaos Divers give firsthand account online of finding the missing Belmont County couple

That’s what they do it for. They want to help families. They’re good people. Couldn’t ask for better people. PAUL NEWELL, JONI’S BROTHER-IN-LAW

They’re also grateful to others who also marked this place with remembrances.

I want to thank the other people who brought the flowers up. Unfortunately, this will be the spot where everybody remembers them, where they were found.” JACKIE DAVIS NEWELL, JONI’S SISTER.

As they go about the process of remembering, honoring and grieving, they can’t close the door on the questions that remain.

It’s still going to be a long road finding out why and how they ended up in the river. JACKIE DAVIS NEWELL, JONI’S SISTER.

The case continues to be under investigation by the Belmont and Jefferson county sheriff’s departments and the FBI.