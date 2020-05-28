Ohio Department of Health confirms 3 new COVID-19 related deaths at Belmont Correctional

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- The Ohio Department of Health has confirmed three new COVID-19 related deaths at the Belmont Correctional Institution.

This brings the total number of deaths at that facility to 5.

As of today, 77 inmates have tested positive for Coronavirus, while 88 inmates have recovered.



93 staff members have tested positive as well, while 57 of them have recovered.



The entire institution is in quarantine.

Officials at the health department say the three new deaths at BCI were transported to Columbus and they working to get more info on the three patients.

In Belmont County a total of 443 people have tested positive as of May 28.

330 people have recovered, four people are hospitalized.