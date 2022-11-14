Four people were arrested in Belmont County on drug charges.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant in Richland Township and the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says an ongoing investigation came to a close.

The Sheriff’s Office said detectives assigned to the unit seized cocaine, methamphetamines, Marijuana, and over 1000 multi-colored pills suspected to be MDMA (ecstasy/molly) along with cash, scales, and other drug-related paraphernalia.

Smith

36-year-old Stanley Smith of Cleveland was arrested on felony 1 drug charges and other misdemeanor drug related charges. Mr. Smith is being held on $41,000.00 dollar bond.

Kemp

21-year-old Aubrey Kemp of Bethesda was arrested on felony 1 drug charges and other Misdemeanor drug related charges. Ms. Kemp is also being held on a $41,000.00 dollar bond.

Morgan

48 year old William Morgan of St. Clairsville was arrested on felony 5 drug charges and other misdemeanor drug related charges. Mr. Morgan is being held on $5,750.00 dollar bond.

Temple

57-year-old Rickie Temple was arrested on misdemeanor drug charges and posted $750.00 dollar bond.

Sheriff David Lucas stated this case started from a call from a concerned citizen and encourages the public to call in suspicious activity to the drug tip line at (740) 695-3784.