UPDATE: May 8, 2023, 9:30 am

Belmont County officials say they have found the missing man Jonathan Rockwell sleeping in his barn.

Deputies in Belmont County say Rockwell was taken to a local hospital.

No other information was given at this time.

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Belmont County authorities are on the lookout for a missing man in the Pigeon Point area outside of Barnesville.

Fifty-eight-year-old Jonathan Rockwell has been missing since 7 a.m. Sunday.

He was last seen wearing sweatpants and a shirt, and has a beard.

Officials say he may be armed and warn that you should not approach him and call 911 instead.

