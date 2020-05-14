Ohio dog groomers in popular demand as doors reopen

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – As customers await their first hair appointment in weeks, their furry friends are also in need of a hair makeover.

On Monday, dog grooming doors were allowed to reopen in Ohio and phones have been ringing nonstop at Mighty Fine Dog Grooming in St. Clairsville.

Her hair gets crazy when it’s long. It was curling and everything. Kelli Pugh, Martins Ferry

It can be a challenge for many pet owners to groom at home. Without consistent grooming, dogs can experience a number issues, such as ear infections and problems walking.

We had a lot of people calling us on our time off because there was a lot of people getting dogs from the shelter even and was concerned about their well-being. Nikkol Zanes, Dog groomer

Little contact with pet owners continues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Even before this (pandemic), they would drop off in the location and we would get the dog. We hardly came in contact. Nikkol Zanes, Dog groomer

Mighty Fine Dog Grooming is located on Willow Grove Road. Officials also encourage pet owners to schedule a grooming appointment every one to two months.

