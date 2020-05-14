ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – As customers await their first hair appointment in weeks, their furry friends are also in need of a hair makeover.
On Monday, dog grooming doors were allowed to reopen in Ohio and phones have been ringing nonstop at Mighty Fine Dog Grooming in St. Clairsville.
Her hair gets crazy when it’s long. It was curling and everything.Kelli Pugh, Martins Ferry
It can be a challenge for many pet owners to groom at home. Without consistent grooming, dogs can experience a number issues, such as ear infections and problems walking.
We had a lot of people calling us on our time off because there was a lot of people getting dogs from the shelter even and was concerned about their well-being.Nikkol Zanes, Dog groomer
Little contact with pet owners continues amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Even before this (pandemic), they would drop off in the location and we would get the dog. We hardly came in contact.Nikkol Zanes, Dog groomer
Mighty Fine Dog Grooming is located on Willow Grove Road. Officials also encourage pet owners to schedule a grooming appointment every one to two months.
Latest Posts:
- Leaders throughout WVa discuss return to ‘normality’ in virtual town hall
- Deputy’s St. Bernard training to become therapy dog for Belmont County
- Ohio dog groomers in popular demand as doors reopen
- Scholarship winner secures grant money for Habitat for Humanity
- Annual DC candlelight vigil goes virtual to honor fallen officers