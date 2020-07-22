Ohio EPA on Bridgeport water

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- It is still unknown how long the water in Bridgeport has been contaminated with PFNA. This is an emerging story and today 7News spoke with the Ohio EPA for the latest on what you should know.

This week has brought a lot of questions and rightfully so. The two wells that tested above Action -Level for PFAS have been shut-off and clean water has been running through the system from the other three wells. The system has been flushed which is standard in a situation like this.

Ohio EPA is testing all public water systems, they did Bridgeport’s in late June, and results took almost a month to get back. Once the results came in, the water was immediately shut-off. Part of a statewide initiative, the Ohio EPA and Ohio Department of Health, directed by Governor DeWine, devised a plan to test all systems statewide by the end of 2020.

There are no national drinking water standards for PFAS, it is up to each state, and the Action Levels are based on long-term exposure. Fortunately, the water systems both up and down river from Bridgeport do not detect PFAS.

Ohio EPA Spokesperson, Heidi Griesmer, told 7News “the intermediate action which should happen in the next week or so is that there will be pump trucks come in so they will start getting their drinking water from Martins Ferry and then as a longer-term measure we are working with both communities to create a connection so that Martins Ferry can start to provide drinking water to the village of Bridgeport we have already tested Martins Ferry and they were not detect for all PFAS compounds.”

2,800 connections are serviced via Bridgeport water. Eventually in the future, all wells in Bridgeport will be turned off and water will solely flow in from Martins Ferry.

In conferencing with other states, the Ohio EPA says two systems in Michigan had exceedances before.

The EPA is looking into providing funding for this work in Bridgeport and Martins Ferry​. Visit pfas.ohio.gov​, there is an interactive map and frequently asked questions all on there with new data.