A fire in Belmont County, Ohio has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshall.

According to the Fire Marshall, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at approximately 11:20 a.m., the Colerain Fire Department along with other mutual aid departments were dispatched for a fire at 53290 Major Rd. in Dillonvale (Colerain Township) near the OH-WV border.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this fire.

No one was injured in the fire

Anyone who has information should contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.