Ohio Fireworks has a long history of helping families set off their own holiday display

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – With many of the area fireworks shows cancelled this year, more people are looking to set off their own displays at home.

If you want to buy some fireworks this year, one of the areas best and safest options is always Ohio Fireworks in Belmont County.

The Presutti family has been in the fireworks business for more than 100 years.

They have pretty much every type of fireworks you can imagine, from Roman candles to sparklers for the kids.

Ohio Fireworks is open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.