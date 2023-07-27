Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced the appointment of Chris Berhalter to the Belmont County Court of Pleas, General and Domestic Relations Division.

Berhalter, of Martins Ferry, will assume office on September 1, 2023, and will be taking the seat formally held by Judge Frank Fregiato, who retired. Berhalter will serve the remainder of the unfinished term and need to run for election in 2024 to retain the seat.

Berhalter

Berhalter began his career in law in 1996 at Sommer, Librati & Berhalter. He became a partner of the firm in 2000. In 2004, he was elected Belmont County Prosecuting Attorney. Berhalter was elected in 2014 as Belmont County Court Judge, Northern Division and has served in the role until his latest appointment by Governor DeWine.

He is a two-time graduate of the Ohio State University where he received a bachelor of arts degree in journalism in 1993 and juris doctor in 1996.

Berhalter is a member of the Ohio Judicial Conference, the Belmont County Bar Association, and the Ohio State Bar Association. He serves on the board of directors of the Belmont County Library, the Ohio River Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and the Belmont County Agricultural Society.

Berhalter serves as scoutmaster of Troop 52. In 1988, he received the Boy Scouts of America highest honor, the rank of Eagle Scout.