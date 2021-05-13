Ohio governor’s vaccine incentives get rave reviews from citizens

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Five adults will each win $1 million.

Five youngsters under 18 will each win a full college scholarship.

Other states’ incentives of free beer or movie tickets just can’t compare.

So how do you sign up to get your name in the running?

You don’t.

Just getting vaccinated means you’re automatically registered, if you’re an Ohio resident.

It doesn’t matter when you got vaccinated.

“This goes back to the beginning,” said Rob Sproul, Belmont County deputy health commissioner. “All those people are in there and that’s what they’ll draw from.”

The same is true of the five college scholarships.

“And now with Pfizer opening up to 12-year-olds, that whole group could be eligible for that scholarship,” Sproul explained. “There’s no special place to go to get registered for this. You just get your shot and it puts you automatically on the list.”

“I think it’s the greatest thing ever,” said Ashley Bracciodieta of Shadyside. “Especially with so many people struggling to get back to work and with all the stuff that has happened since COVID started.”

“This is beautiful,” said Rev. Charles Bracciodieta of Shadyside. “This is an amazing thing. I really appreciate the fact that the state is doing something like this, that the governor is doing something like this.”

Renda Muklewicz brought her grandson.

“Because I wanted to go back out and play with my friends and enjoy life again,” said Brian Leishnan.

On June 2, the governor will lift all the health restrictions, except in nursing homes and assisted care facilities.

But Rob Sproul said private business can continue requiring masks if they choose.

“Many people still want to wear the masks,” Sproul said. “They’ve seen success in not getting the flu this season. There are also people who may not be able to take the vaccine. So they’re wearing the mask for their own protection.”

Thursday, May 20 will be the last day the Belmont County Health Department will hold its mass vaccination clinic at the former Sears building, unless they get a huge uptick in people coming in.

And that is possible, with a million dollars as an incentive.