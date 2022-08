The Ohio Highway State Patrol conducted an OVI checkpoint over the weekend.

On Saturday, August 20, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says they have 92 vehicles that went through the checkpoint until it was canceled due to heavy rain and lightning.

One arrest was made before the checkpoint was canceled, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgeport Police, ODOT, and Belmont County EMA assisted with the checkpoint.