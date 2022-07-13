ELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A 1992 Corvette convertible could be yours, and you don’t even need to buy a raffle ticket.



Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream in St. Clairsville is celebrating its 30th year in business with a unique contest.



Anyone who buys any ice cream–whether a cone, a dish, or a half gallon–receives a ticket.



And every time you buy ice cream, you get another ticket.



In August, the winner will be pulled, and the classic sports car will be theirs.



Owner Kirke Porterfield says the Corvette Z51 was the top of the line, the best they made in 1992.



The winning ticket will be pulled on August 12, on the store’s 30th anniversary, and the winner will drive off with a 30-year-old car, with 50,000 miles on it.



Porterfield says the ice cream business runs in the family.



His grandfather opened Walker’s Ice Cream in 1922.