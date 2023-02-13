BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant on the Number 1 School in Jerusalem, Ohio, according to Belmont County Sheriff David Lucas.

Denard T. Nelson of Columbus, Ohio was arrested for trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs and weapons under disability. Nelson also had an active arrest warrant from Belmont County for failing to show up to his sentencing hearing on a previous drug trafficking charge.

Detectives seized more than 80 grams of fentanyl, pressed fentanyl pills, crack cocaine, two firearms and $8715 in cash.

Lucas says two other individuals may face charges once the Belmont County prosecutor reviews the case.

Detectives from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in this investigation.