The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash that happened Monday evening that killed one person.

Troopers say they received a call of a vehicle driving into a pond on State Route 149 around 6:15 PM Monday.

Wesley Taylor, 32, of Saint Clairsville, was traveling in a 2002 Chevy Tiltmaster, northbound on SR 149, according to OSHP.

Troopers say the Chevy drove off the left side of the roadway striking an embankment. The Chevy then drove off of the right side of the roadway, striking some dress and coming to a rest in a pond.

Taylor was taken to a Barnesville Hospital by Bethesda EMS where he died from his injuries, according to troopers.

Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, Morristown VFD, Belmont EMS/FD, and Bethesda EMS/VFD assisted on the scene.