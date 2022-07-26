BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Nobody likes having to stop in traffic for construction.

A man leading officers on a high speed chase on I-70 Monday evening was stopped—not by highway spikes—but by a construction zone traffic tie-up just west of the Ohio Valley Mall.

32-year-old Daniel Beckjord of Cincinnati had reached speeds of 130 miles per hour in his effort to outrun Ohio State Highway Patrol officers.

Lt. Chris Chesar of the Marietta OSHP Post says he witnessed Beckjord passing a semi on the right berm at the Old Washington Exit, and tried to pull him over, but Beckjord allegedly took off down the highway at high speeds.

But an ordinary construction zone in Belmont County was his undoing.

He was arrested without incident.

Now Beckjord is in the Belmont County Jail, charged with failure to comply with the signal of a police officer, a third degree felony.

Assisting the Ohio State Highway Patrol in the arrest were the St. Clairsville PoliceDepartment and the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office.