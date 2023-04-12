UPDATE: Ricky Linde has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly setting his house on fire to kill his mother who was inside, according to the Belmont County prosecutor

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – The Bridgeport Police Department confirmed to 7News that Martins Ferry resident Ricky Linde was arrested and charged with arson after allegedly setting his house on fire with his mother upstairs.

Bridgeport Police responded to a structure fire at 1:43am Saturday morning and found Linde in the kitchen area of the home holding a large knife.

When officers approached him to make contact, Linde refused to drop the knife and officers attempted to tase him twice.

Linde’s mother was found on the upstairs level of the home screaming, and officers were able to get her out with no injuries.

Ohio State Highway Patrol tased Linde for the third time and detained him after he fled and was found walking along Route 7.

Linde was taken to the Belmont County Jail and charged with arson, resisting arrest, and domestic violence.