BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Nathan Holycross of North Lewisburg, Ohio, was about to stand trial for soliciting a 14-year-old for sex, when he suddenly entered guilty pleas Tuesday to all four charges facing him.

Holycross, 45, admitted guilt to one count of importuning and three counts of use of criminal tools, regarding items he had in his car.

Holycross came to Belmont County expecting to meet a teen, but was met instead by undercover police officers who had posed online as the girl.

His plea was made before Belmont County Common Pleas Court Judge Chris Berhalter, just as jury selection was set to begin Tuesday.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 16.

All four charges are fifth degree felonies.

Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan praised the excellent investigative work of the St. Clairsville Police Department.