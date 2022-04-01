BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) An Ohio man running from Belmont County Sheriff’s Officers on foot after a traffic stop started removing his clothes while on the run, last seen with only a t-shirt and underwear.

According to a press release, the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible domestic violence situation in Morristown that eventually lead to a traffic stop on I-70 West near the 202 exit.

During this traffic stop, Latasha Carter, Stephanie Loop, and Demetrius Johnson were found with a substantial amount of narcotics in the vehicle.

A child and dog were also found in the vehicle. The child was later taken into the custody of child services and the dog was placed at the Belmont County Animal Shelter.

Carter

Loop

Carter was arrested and transferred to Guernsey County Jail where she faces other charges. Loop was arrested and later bonded out.

Deputies learned that Johnson had an active warrant for his arrest in Belmont County but the subject fled on foot from the deputies on the scene.

The chase led into the Egypt Valley Wildlife Area with Johnson removing clothing while running. He was last seen with only a t-shirt and undergarments on.

The lengthy search took place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Deputies focused on locating Johnson quickly due to the possibility of the subject being armed, deputies were concerned for the safety of Belmont County residents and law enforcement personnel.

Deputies were concerned for the subject as well given he had removed most of his clothing and was facing unpredictable weather in the vast search covered in thick growth and underbrush.

Johnson however was found and taken into custody without incident or injury and remains in jail.