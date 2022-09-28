An Ohio man is being charged after police say he traveled to Belmont County to have sex with a minor.

St. Clairsville police say they arrested 44-year-old Nathan Allen Holycross of Lewisburg, Ohio, after he traveled to St.Clairsville to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.

Police say Holycross contacted the minor on social media and suggested they meet for sex. He even allegedly tried to pursue meeting the minor after he was told the minor was underage. He also allegedly planned to bring several items for use in the sexual act.

Holycross was taken to Belmont County Jail and is charged with Importuning, a 3rd-degree Felony.