Police in St. Clairsville say they arrested two Ohio men after a traffic stop on multiple drug charges.

The St. Clairsville Police Department said they stopped a vehicle on Sunday, and with reasonable suspicion, they called in K9 Odin to search the vehicle.

Officers said they found the following:

* 1 ounce of a white powder suspected to be cocaine- Felony to the first degree

* 247.5 Alprazolam 2 mg (Xanax)- Felony to the fourth degree

* 1 pound of marijuana- Felony to the fourth degree

* 56 THC vape devices

* 1 gram of a white powder suspected to be cocaine was located when booking the suspect at the Belmont County Jail.

Decker

20-year-old Evan Decker of Columbus, Ohio was arrested on charges of trafficking and possession of cocaine in bulk amounts, trafficking and possession of schedule IV controlled substance in bulk amount, trafficking and possession of marijuana in bulk amounts, and a conveyance charge.

Ahmed

Mirza Riyadh Ahmed of Columbus Ohio, also 20 years old, was also arrested for complicity in the above charges minus the conveyance charge.

Both men are currently in the Belmont County Jail