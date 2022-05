Two Ohio officers rescued two orphaned fawns after their mother died on I-70.

Highway Patrolman Stan Bittenger & Sgt. Tom DeVaul is seen taking care of the fawns in the picture below.

Sgt. DeVaul is taking the fawns to an animal rehab near Zanesville.

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says one buck and one doe are safe and already taken to the bottle.