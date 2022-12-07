ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — As part of the Patrol’s ongoing efforts to make Ohio roadways safe, troopers continue to focus on impaired driving this month and throughout the holiday season.

“When you drive impaired, you’re putting the lives of everyone on the road at risk,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Plan ahead, make responsible decisions, and drive sober when heading out this season.”

Since 2019 there have been 49,785 impaired driving-related crashes on Ohio roadways, killing 2,497 people and injuring 30,280 others.

Alcohol and drugs played a role in more than 50 percent of fatal crashes in Ohio. During that same period, troopers removed more than 71,000 impaired drivers from Ohio roadways.

“The worst part of being on the scene of a fatal crash involving alcohol is knowing you will have to tell family that their loved ones will not be coming home,” said Lieutenant Maurice Waddell, St. Clairsville Post commander. “These crashes are senseless and preventable.”

Last year, troopers from the St. Clairsville Post removed 295 impaired drivers from our roadways.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report reckless or impaired drivers and drug activity.