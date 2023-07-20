A Belmont County, Ohio man was arrested after he was allegedly trying to panhandle and solicit money from people at Sheetz.

Richland Township police say they were called to Sheetz in St. Clairsville, Ohio and the suspect they were called about took off running to a ran Ford Explorer in the parking lot.

Police say in a report that they pulled up to the Ford and advised the suspect to get out of the vehicle and have the suspect place his hands on the vehicle because the suspect is known to have drugs on him and to carry weapons.

The suspect was put into the vehicle, and according to police people at Sheetz came up to the officer and told them that the suspect was trying to solicit money from people for weeks all over St Clairsville and was aggressive about it.

Officers were allegedly advised by Sheetz that the suspect did not have permission to be on the property and was told not to come to the property to ask for money.

The suspect Aaron Michael Baker was arrested and taken to the Belmont County Jail on charges of trespassing.