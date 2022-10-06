Deputies in Belmont County say they arrested a man, charged his girlfriend, and two juveniles on multiple drug charges.

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says they conducted a search warrant on 23rd street in Bellaire and arrested Jessie Purcell, 27, and charged his girlfriend Jessica Zawisa(No photo available), 27, both from Bellaire.

Deputies say they found a large amount of suspected meth, suspected fentanyl, and a firearm.

Purcell was charged with trafficking in drugs, and having weapons under disability.

Deputies say the couple were found with four juveniles in the home, and two of them were arrested for drug charges.

Deputies also say they will be requesting additional charges of endangering children from the prosecutor’s office for Zawisa and Purcell.

Bellaire and the Bridgeport police department assisted in the case.