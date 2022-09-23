St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF) — “This is madness,” said Jerry Moore II, with the Belmont County chapter of the NAACP.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I was shocked,” said Moore. “I was shocked that someone in an authoritative role, such as a high school principal, used what the government uses as hate speech.”

In an audio recording posted on social media, you can hear what allegedly sounds like St. Clairsville Principal Justin Sleutz utter a racial slur to a room with others whose identities are unknown to the public.

Moore describes the word as what kids call “the hard R.”

The recording gained traction on Facebook Thursday night, but Moore says no formal complaint has yet been filed with the NAACP.

In his initial reaction to hearing the recording, Moore says it does not speak well for the accused.

“It’s disheartening and it’s sad. I can’t make any excuses with this man,” said Moore. “Kids feel they have been bullied by this administration.”

7NEWS reached out to the St. Clairsville-Richland City School District for comment. The District released a statement to us Friday morning:

“Yesterday, the St. Clairsville-Richland City School District learned that the High School Principal met with students, and their conversation concerned the use and impact of inappropriate language – specifically, the use of racial slurs in music. During the conversation, the High School Principal repeated the inappropriate word. The District does not condone the use of that word regardless of why it is said. It is inappropriate and offensive. As the District continues to review the matter, there will be extensive reflection and discussion on the use and impact of words and their meaning.” St. Clairsville-Richland City School District

If a complaint is filed, the NAACP Belmont County Chapter would be given the go-ahead to investigate the recording and interview both sides.

An investigation could lead to recommending certain “remedies” for the school board to follow, such as a public apology or sensitivity training.

“There’s a thousand other things this man could have said,” said Moore. “Innocence of the children is at stake.”

Moore wants students to know that anyone who writes a complaint will remain confidential.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.