BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Trevor Stephen of Barnesville, who admitted to one count of rape with force and one count of gross sexual imposition, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.



Judge John Vavra noted that Stephen just turned 18 on July 6.



The victim in the rape was age 12 or under, according to Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan.



Flanagan revealed that despite Stephen’s young age, this was his second rape conviction.



The first occurred in Monroe County, and the victim was also a child, according to the prosecutor.



Stephen served time for that conviction in a juvenile facility.



He said it was already determined that Stephen would be tried as an adult, due to his history and the circumstances.



The rape reportedly happened in the Barnesville area.



Once Stephen completes his sentence, he will be required to register as a sex offender every 90 days for life.