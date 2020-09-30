Ohio requested more than 2 million absentee ballot requests

BELMONT Co, Ohio has seen over 2 million absentee ballot applications as the elections get closer and closer.

Those 2 million requests were received by county boards all across the state.

This is a significantly larger number than years past during this time. For example, at this point in the year in 2016, Ohio received just over 950,000 absentee ballot requests.

For Belmont County it’s no different.

Director of the Belmont County Board of Elections, Kelly McCabe says their county always shows large absentee numbers and this year is no different.

She says they have counted over 11,000 absentee applications and the number is rising.

Our county loves absentee voting, we usually have a large number but in the last Presidential election [in 2016] at the end of absentee voting we 14,357 so we’re already approaching that and we haven’t started the early voting yet. Kelly McCabe, Director | Belmont County Board of Elections

Absentee ballots go out in the mail on October 6th and you must get your ballot application in as early as possible.