BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Union Local School District in Belmont County posted to their Twitter (@ULSCHOOLS-PK-12) that they scheduled two days next week that students will observe distant learning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They stated that due to an increasing number of students out ill, they decided to make December 19 and 20 distance learning days for students.

They hope that the extra days will allow everyone to get healthy so they can enjoy the holidays with friends and family.