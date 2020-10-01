Ohio Secretary of State discusses “voting safety” in Belmont County

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is making one last round across the state to make sure Ohio is prepared for November’s election.

LaRose made a stop to St. Clairsville to speak with the Chamber of Commerce and other guests on Thursday morning.

He says there is no excuse to not be voting in the state of Ohio and if you’re not voting you’re choosing to do so, there’s no other excuse.

Making sure his fellow Ohioans are registered to vote is one of the many things on his “to-do list” as he makes his way throughout the state.

Safety is a huge priority in this upcoming election, not just by following COVID-19 guidelines but making sure the people of Ohio can safely vote from their own homes.

LaRose says, Ohioans love voting from the comfort of their own homes and have been doing absentee ballots for almost 20 years.

He says, one of the reasons they feel safe doing it is because of the countless safeguards the state puts in place to make sure mailing your vote remains secure.

First you have to prove your identity when you request your ballot by signing your full name, last four of your social or state drivers license number. The signature has to match the one on file and that’s before you even mail in your ballot. You have to prove your identity all over again when they mail you your ballot back. Ohio prohibits ballot harvesting, we maintain accurate voter roles and in Ohio you can track your ballot. Frank LaRose | Ohio Secretary of State

LARose also wanted to make sure voters know that their local polling stations will still be available and will be following all of the necessary guidelines to keep in-person voting safe.