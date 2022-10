The Starbucks located in St.Clairsville, Ohio will be closed for almost a month.

A sign posted on the doors states that the location was closed on Saturday, October 22, and will re-open on Monday, November 21.

Starbucks says they are closed due to renovations.

You can visit other Starbucks locations at The Highlands or at Kroger in Wheeling.