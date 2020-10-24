Ohio State Highway Patrol cautions motorists to look out for deer

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — At this time of year, we are more likely to encounter a deer on the road than at any other time.

Lt. Maurice Waddell of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says deer related crashes are highest from mid-October to early November.



He urges drivers to be aware of your surroundings.



Use your bright lights any time there’s no oncoming traffic.



And watch for deer at all times.