Ohio State Highway Patrol cautions motorists to look out for deer

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — At this time of year, we are more likely to encounter a deer on the road than at any other time.
Lt. Maurice Waddell of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says deer related crashes are highest from mid-October to early November.
He urges drivers to be aware of your surroundings.
Use your bright lights any time there’s no oncoming traffic.
And watch for deer at all times.
