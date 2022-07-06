ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say they are continuing their focus on impaired driving enforcement.

So far in 2022, troopers from the St. Clairsville post have removed 173 impaired drivers from area roadways.

They say that between 2019 to 2021, there were 39,951 OVI-related crashed on Ohio roadways, killing 2,002 people and injuring another 24,359. Also during this time period, troopers across the state removed 57,650 impaired drivers from Ohio roadways.

“Please don’t risk your life and the lives of others by driving impaired,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “The impact of driving impaired is often life altering.”

“We need motorists to keep our roads safe by planning to designate a sober driver,” said Lieutenant Maurice Waddell. “

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.