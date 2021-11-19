Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher wins telecommunications award

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio – Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher Melissa J. Rath has been selected for the 2021 Ohio State Highway Patrol Telecommunications Award at the St. Clairsville Dispatch Center.

The selection of Melissa, 38, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2021 at the St. Clairsville Dispatch Center as a dispatcher. Post Management, Troopers, and dispatchers chose Melissa based on technical job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s requests for information and assistance.

Dispatcher Rath joined the Highway Patrol in 2009 as a Dispatcher assigned to the St. Clairsville Dispatch Center. She currently serves at this facility.

Originally from Rayland and a 2001 graduate of Steubenville Catholic Central. Prior to joining the Highway Patrol, Dispatcher Rath dispatched for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. Dispatcher Rath and husband, Sean, reside in Rayland, Ohio with their two daughters: Payton, 12 and Karysn, 9.