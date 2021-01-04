Ohio State Highway Patrol says Distracted Driving Safety Corridor is a success

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

At the Ohio State Highway Patrol, they know it’s no coincidence.

Sections on area interstate highways were designated as a Distracted Driving Safety Corridor last summer.

“August to mid-December this past year, the numbers went down for total traffic, about 2 percent,” said Sgt. Brian Hawkins of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “So traffic didn’t change very much. But the total crashes went down 42 percent and the total personal injury crashes went down 68 percent. I think it’s due to the enforcement actions of the officers and also the visible signs out there, and people being a little more aware of the dangers of it.”

You might think the drop could be due to a general drop in the number of vehicles on the road during COVID-19.

But they say that’s not the case.

They say the makeup of traffic has changed, with more commercial trucks on the road and fewer passenger vehicles.

Since the corridor went into effect, there have been eight crashes with injuries or fatalities.

They year before that, there were 25.