Ohio State Highway Patrol says fatal motorcycle crashes are on the rise

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Since June, the St. Clairsville Post and the Wintersville Post of the Ohio Stare Highway Patrol have each responded to two fatal motorcycle crashes.



St. Clairsville’s Post Commander, Lt. Maurice Waddell, says in both of the Belmont County cases, the victims were not wearing helmets.



He points out that while helmets are not mandatory in Ohio, they save lives.



Also he notes that in one of the Belmont County crashes, alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor.



He says we are in the height of the so-called deadliest days of summer, when most fatal crashes of all kinds occur.



He also urges motorcyclists to have their motorcycle endorsement, and not to assume that a license to drive a car allows you to ride a motorcycle.