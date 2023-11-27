ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) –

Two individuals at the St. Clairsville post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol have received prestigious awards.



Traci Jaskowiak has received the patrol’s telecommunications award for Dispatcher of the Year. It’s based on outstanding service, technical knowledge, ability and attitude.

Tyler Burd has been named Trooper of the Year. That’s based on leadership, professional ethics and courteous treatment of others.

“It’s so nice to be recognized by the peers that you work with every day. There is a lot of workers, hard workers, that work here and there’s only one winner of the prestigious award. I’m so grateful to be nominated.” Traci Jaskowiak, OSHP Dispatcher of the Year

“It caught me by surprise. There’s a lot of good troopers that work here that either one of them could’ve won the award. It was an honor that they chose me for it.” Tyler Burd, OSHP Trooper of the Year

Traci Jaskowiak has been a dispatcher for 24 years. She said the most challenging calls are snow days and people needing medical attention. She said it’s important to be patient, kind and honest with people.



Tyler Burd said he tries to be a helping person. He said if someone needs help, all they have to do is ask. He’s been with the patrol for 9 years.