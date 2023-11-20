ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio – Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher Traci Jaskowiak was selected for the 2023 Ohio State Highway Patrol Telecommunications Award at the St. Clairsville dispatch center.

She was recognized for outstanding service as a dispatcher and was chosen for the honor by sworn officers and other dispatchers based on technical job knowledge, enthusiastic work attitude and prompt and courteous response to the public’s requests for information and assistance.

She joined the highway patrol in 1999. She is originally from Lafferty and is a graduate of Union Local High School. She lives in St. Clairsville with her husband and daughter.

