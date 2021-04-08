Ohio State Police Investigating Fatal Crash On State Route 7 Near Shadyside

Shadyside, OH (WTRF)- The Ohio State Patrol are investigating a crash that killed one person on State Route 7 near milepost 13 in Mead Township, Belmont County.

Troopers say a 2003 Ford Ranger driven by Danny Dayton, age 34, of Powhatan Point was traveling Southbound on State Route 7 and traveled off the right side of the roadway striking a guardrail.

Police say the Ford Ranger traveled off back on the roadway, striking the median wall and overturning on State Route 7.

The passenger, Kyle Bowen, age 36, of Clarington Ohio was ejected from the Ford Ranger and pronounced dead at the scene.

Also, police say a 2006 Ford F-150 driven by Darren Michael, age 37, of Bellaire was traveling Southbound on SR7 and struck the Ford Ranger as it was disabled in the roadway.

Officials say Dayton was transported by life-flight to Ruby Memorial Hospital with serious injuries while Michael was taken to Wheeling Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Troopers say they are still investigating.