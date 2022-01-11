Ohio University Eastern is planning to host a major event honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – “Real Justice, Real Freedom—A Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration” will be held at Ohio University Eastern on January 17 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

It is being presented by the University in conjunction with the Belmont County Chapter of the NAACP and the Underground Railroad Museum.

Speakers will include entrepreneur Bridgette Hardy, owner of Cloud 9 Salons, and educator Corey Campanizzi, who has studied Dr. King’s assassination.

The keynote speaker will be Andre Washington.

He is vice president of Ohio’s NAACP and Andre’s a very powerful speaker, very energetic. He’ll get the crowd moving and he will invigorate people to want to make a difference, to want to make a change. Jerry Moore II, President, Belmont County NAACP

This is significant. I believe that for universities like Ohio University Eastern, this is one of our jobs. We need to be out there working with the community, providing events like these that are educational and also social, that are opportunities to get together to think about and talk about issues that are affecting our community everywhere, not just in this area but the entire nation. Dean David Rohal, Ph.D., Ohio University Eastern

The public is welcome.

Seating is available for more than 200 guests.

Masks will be required, and will be available at the OUE theater.