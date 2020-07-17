Ohio University Intercollegiate Athletic Activities Suspended

Ohio University is opening it’s doors in just a months-time, but with big-time changes you may not have heard of.

The university has addressed the rumors they are selling the gym on their Eastern Campus, but we’ve learned that isn’t true. The gym is just offline for the time being.

According to university officials, all of the intercollegiate athletic activities on all of the regional campuses have been suspended, which means the university is doing away with the Ohio Regional Campus Conference Athletic Teams.

The university is exploring the possibility of transitions into club and intramural athletic opportunities in the meantime.

Even before the Pandemic, university officials say this has been a conversation because of increasing costs, but they’ve accelerated the process due to the Pandemic.

All of this is happening just a month away from school starting again.

“It will be exciting to have the kids back on campus again. We have some things to ensure we’ll all be safe. We’re implementing policies to require to wear face masks on all of our campuses.” Carly Leatherwood, Ohio University Spokesperson

The first day of classes is August 24th.

The university has plans for remote learning and in-person classes in the Fall.

