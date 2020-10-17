Ohio University names David Rohall, Ph.D., as Eastern Campus dean

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO – Ohio University announced today the appointments of four new deans of campus and community relations for Regional Higher Education, including a new dean for the Eastern campus.

The new deans were selected following a national search and will focus on the overall administration and vibrancy of the campuses while cultivating community relationships.

“As our regional campuses continue to evolve as part of our One OHIO strategy, our new deans will play crucial roles in leading the campuses into the future,” Executive Vice President and Provost Elizabeth Sayrs said. “Their academic strengths, many talents, and unique perspectives will serve the regional campuses and their communities well.”

David Rohall, Ph.D., will join the Eastern Campus from Missouri State University where he has served as department head for Sociology and Anthropology since 2014.

His professional experience includes roles as director of the Western Survey Research Center at MSU and professor of sociology and anthropology. Rohall received a Master of Arts degree in sociology from the University of Maryland and Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from George Mason University.

He also holds an Associate of Applied Science in police science from Northern Virginia Community College.

Rohall earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in sociology from the University of Maryland. He will begin his new role on Jan. 1, 2021.

Dr. Nicole Pennington, Executive Dean for Regional Higher Education and Lifelong Learning and Dean of Campus and Community Relations for OHIO Southern, said Rohall’s experiences with program administration, community-based services and research projects are solid assets that will benefit the Eastern campus. “His leadership will enhance our work as we continue to navigate challenges facing regional higher education today.”

Rohall said he wants to work with Ohio University leaders “to continue building an excellent regional campus structure that supports local communities, promotes the innovative work of Ohio University and its faculty, and helps students achieve their academic goals.”

As part of the One OHIO plan of the University’s strategic initiatives, the new dean role will focus on the overall administration and vibrancy of the campus and on cultivating community relationships that build resilience within the community.

OHIO’s regional campuses have served southeast Ohio since 1946 and offer students a vibrant, student-centered learning experience while providing the excellence in education which is an Ohio University tradition.