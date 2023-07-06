BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – It was a night to honor Ohio Valley sports legends at the Belmont County Heritage Museum in St. Clairsville.

Bridgeport resident Gordie Longshaw shared his many personal stories, photos and memorabilia about men like Lou Groza, Bobby Douglas, John Havliceck, Phil and Joe Neikro, Bill Mazeroski and others.

Also on hand for Thursday night’s presentation was Reggie Foston, a 1984 graduate of Bridgeport High School who will be inducted into the wrestling Hall of Fame, alongside his childhood hero, Bobby Douglas.

“Somewhere next to Bobby. I probably don’t deserve to be right NEXT to him. My picture won’t be right next to Bobby, but just the fact that I’m in the building with Bobby, with Coach Douglas…I’ll probably spend the night in the school.” REGGIE FOSTON, ’84 graduate of Bridgeport High School, wrestler, future Hall of Famer

“Everybody needs a hero. They were all my heroes and personal friends, and I want to share that with people that didn’t know them so there will be more to a picture besides just a photo.” GORDIE LONGSHAW, Owner of memorabilia on display, owner of City Advertisers

Foston says that Bobby Douglas was like a superhero to him when he grew up, and that his inclusion into the hall of fame has yet to quite sink in.

Longshaw’s memorabilia will be on display throughout the month of July.