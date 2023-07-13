The Supreme Court of Ohio suspended a Belmont County attorney for six months for attempting to use all the unclaimed assets of an estate to pay him and his law firm.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled John Estadt of St. Clairsville misled the Belmont County Probate Court and committed several ethics violations when he attempted to drain the remaining assets of the estate of a man who appeared to have no next of kin by increasing the fees paid to his law firm.

While agreeing that Estadt violated the rules, Justices Patrick F. Fischer and Jennifer Brunner disagreed with the sanction. The two justices indicated that Estadt should have been suspended for one year, with six months stayed.

The opinion noted that at the conclusion of the matter, Estadt located a cousin of the deceased man, and the cousin received about $21,000 from the estate. Estadt was fired by his law firm, and the probate court authorized $10,268 in attorney fees for work performed by others in the firm. Estadt received no payment for his legal work.