MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) —

An Ohio Valley business is accepting donations to help Ukrainian refugees affected by the Russian invasion.



Cloud 9 Salon and Spa owner, Bridgette Hardy, and her son, Shawn Holmes, who is also Cloud 9’s marketing director and a filmmaker, are collecting clothes, shoes, household essentials and other toiletries to send to those people who have fled Ukraine because of the current critical situation.



Holmes is asking anyone who wants to contribute to bring items to Cloud 9’s Martins Ferry or Wheeling location.

He says they’re also asking for monetary donations to help pay for the postage.



Holmes says he was motivated to donate the items after watching Twitter Friday and seeing in real time a woman who was fleeing Ukraine for Poland.

“I saw a mother who was displaced from her home and she was asking for clothes and things like that for her kids and I thought I can do that. I looked up how I would get things to Poland and I ended up finding a nonprofit called Nova Ukraine and they’re doing exactly this. They’re taking donations of clothes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, toys, basically anything because these people have nothing and putting together care packages and sending them to Poland.” Shawn Holmes, Cloud 9 Spa & Salon

Holmes says all of the donations will be sent to the nonprofit organization called Nova Ukraine which is based in California.



Cloud 9 will be collecting donations through Friday, March.

For more information, go to the Cloud 9 Facebook page.