ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — One of the biggest celebrations of the year is set to take place this weekend and it promises to be a fun time for both kids and adults.



The 4th Annual Ohio Valley Easter Egg Hunt will take place this Sunday, once again, at Red Devil Stadium in St Clairsville.



There will be five different age groups and the event is for kids ages 1 to 15.



There will also be a special needs group with everyone receiving a prize.



This year, the event will include food trucks, costume characters, balloon animals, bike giveaways and, of course, the Easter Bunny Dance Party. There will also be an Adult Charity Easter Egg Hunt, with all money going to A Special Wish Foundation.

“We do this rain or shine. It’s an awesome event from beginning to end. The Easter Bunny Dance Party. We have prizes, we have sponsor booths that are coming and they are all doing activities and games. Dress warm, bring some bags to collect eggs and enjoy the day.” Christy Howes, Event Coordinator, Ohio Valley Easter Egg Hunt

“Unified Bank is a proud Platinum Sponsor of the Ohio Valley Easter Egg Hunt. We care deeply about the people and communities we serve. So it’s really great to be a part of it.” Derek Simpson, Retail Executive, Unified Bank

Registration is free for kids and $25 for adults. You can register at the event website.