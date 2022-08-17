ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — You may have hit the Ohio Valley Mall recently for those back-to-school clothes.

But soon you’ll also be able to shop for phones, pick up some furniture and grab a new tool set.

Those will be offered by Cell Spot, Home Decor by Caroline and Harbor Freight—all of which are moving into the mall complex in the next few months.

You can also expect the walkways to be filled with the community events this fall, including Monsters at the Mall 5K and a costume party.

The staff says they’re always open to new partnerships.

We work very closely with the United Way, Belmont County Salvation Army and so many more. And one small event then gets into a bigger event and we’ve been doing annual events for years and years and we look forward to those every year, but we always look forward to something new. Candi Noble-Greathouse, Marketing Director, Ohio Valley Mall

And even though summer is still in swing—they’re already in the planning stages for this year’s Black Friday.