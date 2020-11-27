Ohio Valley Mall open for Black Friday but with safety precautions

One of the biggest shopping days of the year is welcoming you back to the stores. It’s finally Black Friday!

On a busy day like today, deals are everywhere you go and so are Black Friday shoppers.

“We found a lot of Christmas gifts.” Ginger Lucke, shopper

“I bought myself gifts. Why not? It’s Black Friday.” Lisa Shuffler, shopper

“Always good to see the shoppers out and in the holiday spirit.” Candi Noble-Greathouse, Marketing Manager, Ohio Valley Mall

But the Ohio Valley Mall hasn’t had a Black Friday quite like this due the virus

The mall is doing away with events that attract large groups. There isn’t a bag giveaway or a chocolate bar rush like usual.

Mall officials are also encouraging shoppers to go in small groups, and keep a couple guidelines in mind.

“People have kept their distances for the most part.” Candi Noble-Greathouse, Marketing Manager, Ohio Valley Mall

You’re also asked to mask up in the mall and stores, while also keeping your distance from other shoppers. There’s limited space in the stores as well.

“They’re standing in line.They know it takes a little bit longer because we can’t have as many people in stores.” Candi Noble-Greathouse, Marketing Manager, Ohio Valley Mall

And if you aren’t feeling well, mall officials say don’t go out. Guidelines are posted throughout the mall.

Mall officials say they’ve been practicing these guidelines since May.

But if you’re not comfortable going out, but still want the deals, the Ohio Valley Mall is doing mall to go and curve-side delivery. But only certain stores are taking a part.

Many sales go through the weekend or Monday. The Ohio Valley Mall is open until 9 tonight, and they’ll reopen again at 9 tomorrow morning.