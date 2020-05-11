Ohio Valley Mall prepares for reopen with limitations

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Mike DeWine will reopen 90 percent of the economy in the Buckeye State on Tuesday, May 12. That includes retailers, such as the Ohio Valley Mall.

The shopping mall will resume normal hours of operations, but customers will notice several changes.

Social distancing practices will continue and face coverings for employees will be required.

Several retail stores at the Ohio Valley Mall are offering curbside pickup at one of the designated entrances.

Doors open at 10 a.m.

