ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley Mall invites children and their families to spread kindness this October.

The annual Kindness Kick-off will be Thursday, September 28 at 11 a.m. at Center Court.

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, Trinity Health System and iHeart Radio will sign the Kindness Pledge and encourage the community to sread kindness.

Kindness Activities Include:

September 28- October 31 – Kindness Pledge at Center Court



October 1-18 – Blue the Pumpkin Story Book Contest



October 1-31 – Selfie Station at Center Court, provided by Michaels



October 7, 11 a.m. -1 p.m. – Paint Kindness Rocks at Center Court



October 9-15 – Kindness Rocks will be hidden throughout the mall. Shoppers will find Kindness Rocks and redeem at Customer Service for a prize.



October 1-31 – Kindness Squad will stop shoppers “Being Kind” to give them a voucher for a prize

For more information, contact the Ohio Valley Mall.



